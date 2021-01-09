For Trump, and others, time to face repercussions

Only after insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, disrupting our democracy, physically trampling the tenets and values of American exceptionalism, did President Donald Trump halfheartedly commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
His statement read much like the man himself: limp, selfish, utterly devoid of substance, more meaningful for what was not said, his words punctuated by hollowness. There was no congratulation to President-elect Joe Biden. No recognition of Biden’s victory. No condemnation of those who physically assaulted our democracy, egged on by a president whose lies have no boundaries or limits.
He offered only personal grievance based on falsehood and a hollow pledge that signifies nothing.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives