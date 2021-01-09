Menu Search Log in

For Trump, and others, time to face repercussions

We will not learn any lessons from the attack on democracy until the instigators are punished

By

Editorials

January 9, 2021 - 9:02 AM

Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was instrumental in fomenting Wednesday's violence

Only after insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, disrupting our democracy, physically trampling the tenets and values of American exceptionalism, did President Donald Trump halfheartedly commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

His statement read much like the man himself: limp, selfish, utterly devoid of substance, more meaningful for what was not said, his words punctuated by hollowness. There was no congratulation to President-elect Joe Biden. No recognition of Biden’s victory. No condemnation of those who physically assaulted our democracy, egged on by a president whose lies have no boundaries or limits.

He offered only personal grievance based on falsehood and a hollow pledge that signifies nothing.

