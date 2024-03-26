Free Evan Gershkovich now from Russian imprisonment

Do not forget American journalist Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, as the anniversary of his detention in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison approaches. He is innocent of the charges of espionage leveled against him. His incarceration is both an affront to press freedom and a flagrant case of hostage-taking. He has our unwavering support.

Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, arrested Mr. Gershkovich, 32, on March 29, 2023, while he was reporting in the central Russian city of Yekaterinburg, 1,100 miles east of Moscow.

Mr. Gershkovich was born in New Jersey, the son of Jewish immigrants who came to the United States in the 1970s after emigrating from the Soviet Union.