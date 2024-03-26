 | Tue, Mar 26, 2024
Free Evan Gershkovich now from Russian imprisonment

The U.S. journalist is being falsely imprisoned going on one year — still without a trial. He is not alone. Other Americans unjustly detained there are Ksenia Khavana, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan.

By

Editorials

March 26, 2024 - 1:59 PM

Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich is coming up on one year in a Russian prison on espionage charges. He has yet to have a trial. (Maxim Shipenkov/EFE via Zuma Press/TNS)

Do not forget American journalist Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, as the anniversary of his detention in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison approaches. He is innocent of the charges of espionage leveled against him. His incarceration is both an affront to press freedom and a flagrant case of hostage-taking. He has our unwavering support.

Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, arrested Mr. Gershkovich, 32, on March 29, 2023, while he was reporting in the central Russian city of Yekaterinburg, 1,100 miles east of Moscow. 

Mr. Gershkovich was born in New Jersey, the son of Jewish immigrants who came to the United States in the 1970s after emigrating from the Soviet Union. 

