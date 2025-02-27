Friday night’s purge compromises U.S. military 

In March 2020, President Donald Trump nominated Gen. Charles Q. Brown to be chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force.

After Brown, a San Antonio native, was unanimously confirmed by the U.S Senate, Trump described it on social media as a “historic day for America.”

The nomination and confirmation made Brown, a four-star general, the first African American to lead one of the military services. In 2023, President Joe Biden appointed Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, making him the second African American, after Colin Powell, to serve in that position.

On Friday, Trump abruptly fired Brown. He cited no reason but described him on social media as a “fine gentleman and outstanding leader.”

A fine gentleman and outstanding leader who’d been mocked, his qualifications challenged and whose firing was demanded by Pete Hegseth before the Fox News host became secretary of defense.

On a podcast in November after the election, Hegseth said, “First of all, you got to fire the chairman (of the) Joint Chiefs. But any general that was involved — general, admiral, whatever — … in any of the DEI woke (expletive) has got to go.”

Hegseth was upset that after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Brown spoke not only as an officer sworn to defend his country but also as a Black man worried that he may not be able to protect his sons. He advocated for diversity and inclusion.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are now pejoratives that have been collapsed into DEI as an all-purpose acronym used to blame people of color and women for anything that goes wrong.

Inherent in the criticism and scapegoating of DEI is the insidious insinuation that diversity and inclusion means lowering standards. It’s the assumption that people of color or women in a workplace, organization or institution are unqualified to be there.

In his 2024 book “The War on Warriors,” Hegseth writes of Brown’s appointments: “Was it because of his skin color? Or his skill? We’ll never know but always doubt — which on its face seems unfair to (Brown). But since he has made the race card one of his biggest calling cards, it doesn’t really much matter.”

Brown was a former Air Force fighter pilot who logged over 3,000 flight hours, including 130 hours in combat.

Hegseth, an infantry officer in the Army National Guard, was forced from leadership roles from two veterans nonprofits because of allegations of financial mismanagement, alcoholism and sexist behavior.

As with affirmative action, critics cite DEI to cast doubts to question positions and accomplishments were earned through merit or solely because of race or gender.

Hegseth claims there will always be doubts about Brown and that is unfair to Brown. But what does that say about someone who assumes any Black or Latino person or woman in a position of authority got there through means other than talent and intelligence?

Brown was the 22nd Air Force chief of staff. All those before him were white men. Has Hegseth wondered whether color or skills were responsible for their appointments?