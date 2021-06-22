Garland: ‘Our target is violence’

On a sunny spring morning in 1995, a 7,000-pound bomb hidden in a Ryder rental truck blew up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City. The blast killed 168 people, including 19 children enrolled in a day care center on the second floor. The bomber, a young white supremacist named Timothy James McVeigh had perpetrated the worst domestic terrorism attack in American history.

The highest-ranking Justice Department official dispatched to Oklahoma City in the aftermath of the bombing was an attorney named Merrick B. Garland. The Oklahoma City case, he has said, was “the most important thing I have ever done in my life.”

McVeigh was executed in 2001.