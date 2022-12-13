German chancellor’s first year in office defined by Russia’s war in Ukraine

Last December, on becoming Germany’s first SPD chancellor for 16 years, Olaf Scholz asked aides whether there was a plan B for energy should Russia turn off the gas. The answer, Mr. Scholz wrote in an essay published this month, was “no.”

So began a year during which the assumptions underlying decades of German prosperity were tested to destruction. Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, and his weaponization of energy supplies, obliged Germany to simultaneously end its dependency on Russian gas and rethink a self-consciously low profile as a military power. Given the scale and moral urgency of the challenge — and Germany’s geopolitical importance — Mr. Scholz’s sometimes unwieldy three-party coalition government has not got the international credit it deserves for stepping up to the plate.

Under Mr. Scholz, Germany has become the third largest donor of aid, including weapons, to Ukraine. At the same time, it has held a necessary line on keeping NATO out of the war. At home, the government has effectively dealt with what Mr. Scholz calls a zeitenwende (turning point) by spending exceptional sums to deal with extraordinary circumstances. As the country has accessed alternative sources of gas at breakneck speed, and tried to speed up the transition to renewable energy, $210 billion has been borrowed to subsidize high energy bills. About $105 billion more is to be invested in boosting the capabilities of a more high-profile German army.