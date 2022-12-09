Germany’s wakeup call

A secret group of German ultranationalists being arrested after plotting to overthrow the government, murder the chancellor and install a monarch is a situation you might expect to find in a 19th or 20th century history textbook, not contemporary headlines.

Yet in these strange times we live in, exactly that happened this week as German police arrested 25 people of a roughly 50-member group of fanatics bent on reestablishing a state modeled around the nation’s Second Reich, under Kaiser Wilhelm and Bismarck.

There are plenty of crackpot groups out there, but this one set itself apart by having members as prominent as the aristocratic Prince Heinrich XIII and a former German federal legislator, military officers and reservists, and plans already drawn out for the new state they would supposedly create.