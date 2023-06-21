Girl wrestlers breaking barriers

The four high school girls looked skittish as they stood before the school board in conservative Carlisle, Pa., in mid-April. Then they started speaking about why they wanted the board to vote to allow girls’ wrestling to become an official varsity sport at Carlisle High School. One shared how she was bullied to the point where she would hide in the bathroom after school. Joining the girls’ wrestling club this year gave her the confidence to take charge on and off the mat. Another girl watched her brother wrestle for years and wanted the chance to be part of the sport, too. Another joined the club at Carlisle after transferring from a school where she had to wrestle mostly boys since there was no girls’ team. The girls’ wrestling club in Carlisle gave her a space to learn and grow.

“With wrestling, we can teach young girls that they do not have to sit on the sidelines and watch boys have limitless opportunities while we remain limited,” junior Allison Coldren told the school board. “I want girls to deny the stereotype of femininity and rename it for our own. To be strong, confident, courageous, hard-working and steadfast, because this is what it means to be a girl wrestler.”

A week after the girls spoke, the school board approved the high school girls’ wrestling team, joining more than 100 others across the state. A month later, Pennsylvania became the 39th state to make girls’ wrestling an official high school sport.