 | Thu, Jan 09, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Hegseth’s culture wars would weaken U.S. armed forces

The Secretary of Defense nominee has been critical of women in the military.

Editorials

January 9, 2025 - 2:11 PM

Compared to other professions, the military welcomed women sooner than most. The first woman enlisted in the military in 1917, and by 1948, the Women's Armed Services Integration Act was passed to permanently allow women to serve in all branches of the military. Today, women make up 16 percent of the enlisted forces. In 1970, Anna Mae Hays became the first woman in the U.S. Armed Forces to be promoted to a General Officer rank, opening the door for many future female generals and admirals. In 2016, Air Force Gen. Lori Robinson became the highest ranking woman in U.S. military history when she took over as leader of U.S. Northern Command. (Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images/TNS)

For millenia, war has been a largely male undertaking. Women may have sparked conflict — think of Helen of Troy — or in countless numbers been its victims. They have also conducted daring missions behind enemy lines as spies and saboteurs. 

But until recently most Western armies barred women from serving in “ground close combat.” 

Over the past decade, in America and Europe, many of those restrictions have been lifted. 

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Department of Defense, believes that was a mistake. 

He is wrong. 

His effort to import the country’s culture wars into the Pentagon will weaken American military power.

The American and British armed forces opened all combat positions to women a decade ago. 

Canada and some European states did so before that. 

Many countries had long resisted these steps. They worried that women would not be up to the physical demands of being in the infantry, which is tasked with closing with and killing the enemy; that they would be more susceptible to injuries; and that the presence of women would affect the cohesion of small units, a vital factor in combat.

Some of those concerns were reasonable. Female recruits do tend to be at greater risk of injury. Infantry combat remains physically demanding. 

Technology has not entirely changed that — even drone operators in Ukraine still lug heavy equipment over difficult terrain under fire. An experiment by the U.S. Marine Corps showed that all-male crews tended to be faster or better at key tasks, such as loading artillery guns, moving ammunition and evacuating casualties, compared with units that included women. 

In practice, only tiny numbers of women will seek out infantry roles. Even fewer will meet the requisite standards. In Canada, which opened infantry roles to women 36 years ago, women make up 4% of that branch. In America it is 1.4%. Even in Ukraine’s war of survival, there are vanishingly few women serving in assault units.

But war is not just about ground close combat. 

Women serve daily as fighter pilots and aboard warships. Moreover, the soldiers at the front rely on support from the rear. 

That includes logistics, intelligence and engineering. Almost 9% of American field-artillery crews are women. 

Related
January 6, 2025
December 10, 2024
November 15, 2024
December 9, 2021
Most Popular