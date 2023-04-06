Historic meeting underscores U.S. support for Taiwan

Congratulations to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who met on Wednesday in an historic meeting at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. As it happens, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered a similar message of praise on Wednesday, underlining what has become a rare bipartisan consensus in American foreign policy.

About a dozen and a half Members of both parties attended the event, the first meeting on U.S. soil of a House Speaker with a Taiwan President. Mrs. Pelosi met Ms. Tsai last year in Taiwan, triggering a furious reaction from Beijing, which staged what looked to be the test of a military blockade around the island across the Taiwan Strait from mainland China.

Mr. McCarthy had considered his own visit to Taiwan, but he prudently held off and met Ms. Tsai on what has been called a “transit” stop during travel elsewhere in the Americas. Both leaders were careful not to be provocative, but the symbolism of the meeting demonstrated the growing political support for Taiwan as China has become more menacing.