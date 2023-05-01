Holding students back isn’t punishment

As the end of the school year approaches, a large number of U.S. students are facing an unpleasant possibility: They may be asked to repeat a grade due to low test scores. In response, some states want to scrap rules that hold unready students back for a year. That would be a mistake. Rather than lowering academic expectations, schools should give flailing students the added attention they need to meet them.

In recent decades, policymakers have placed greater emphasis on standardized test scores, particularly in reading, to determine whether kids should be promoted to the next grade. Sixteen states and the District of Columbia require that districts hold back students who fail to demonstrate basic reading proficiency by third grade. Several large public-school systems, including New York City and Chicago, adopted grade-retention mandates of their own.

Such policies historically affected a small portion of students, partly because states kept benchmarks low and allowed exemptions for children with learning disabilities and other challenges. Yet the learning loss caused by the pandemic has swelled the numbers at risk of flunking. In Michigan, the share of third-grade students failing to meet minimum reading standards rose 20% in the past year. In Tennessee, which will impose new reading requirements for third graders this spring, about two-thirds of students are expected to score too low to receive automatic promotion.