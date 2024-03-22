House Republicans weakened by divisiveness

Congress looks poised to avoid a futile government shutdown and more political melodrama, which is no small miracle in narrowly divided Washington. House Speaker Mike Johnson deserves credit for cutting a deal to fund the government despite the howling of the performance-politics faction of his right flank, though Republicans would have achieved more had they stuck together.

The more than 1,000-page, $1.2 trillion bill covers the last six government appropriation areas, including Homeland Security and the State Department. Both parties are claiming victories. Republicans are touting $496 million to fund 22,000 Border Patrol agents and boosting detention beds to 41,500, up from 25,000 in the Biden Administration’s budget request. Democrats are heralding another $1 billion for child care and Head Start.

The bill’s real accomplishment is funding national defense, even if the 3% increase over 2023 is insufficient for the world’s dangers. Stopgap funding measures known as continuing resolutions wreak havoc on the U.S. military’s ability to train, exercise or start new procurement priorities. Many lawmakers wanted Mr. Johnson to pass a CR for the rest of the year in the name of fiscal discipline.