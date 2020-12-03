How to have a more diverse workforce

Official Washington, D.C., will become more diverse, and more representative of America, in January when Kamala Harris takes office as the first woman elected as vice president, as well as the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent in the job.

Among those selected by President-elect Joe Biden for his Cabinet, Janet Yellen, if approved by the Senate, would become the first female treasury secretary. Other picks: Wally Adeyemo would be the first Black deputy treasury secretary, Neera Tanden would be the first woman of color to lead the Office of Management and Budget, and Cecilia Rouse the first woman of color to chair the Council of Economic Advisers.

Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in 2017. Photo by Yin Bogu/Xinhua/Zuma Press/TNS

Voters in congressional races also saw talent and strength in diversity. There will be at least 141 women in the U.S. House and Senate, a record number, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. That will include at least 50 women of color, also a record.