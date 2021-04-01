If it were anyone else, they’ be sent packing

Gene Suellentrop handed his Kansas Senate leadership colleagues a crowbar, and they still can’t seem to see the need to pry him from office.

Late Friday, the Senate majority leader was formally charged with multiple violations for alleged DUI and endangering the public safety by driving the wrong way for some 10 minutes on Interstate 70 in Topeka: 90 mph in a 65-mph zone, eluding police and avoiding a police roadblock and tire-deflating device.

That evening, Republican leadership appeared it would make news of some sort with a much-anticipated press release about their comrade. Would Senate President Ty Masterson announce Suellentrop’s resignation from the Senate? Would he call for it? Would Suellentrop himself admit the need to resign and start repairing his life?