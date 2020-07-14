Menu Search Log in

Internet access for all

Republicans and Democrats have different plans, but the consensus is that all Americans should have access to broadband service.

July 14, 2020 - 10:35 AM

In Congress, both parties finally agree that the United States has fallen too far behind on providing high-speed internet and that action is necessary to connect millions of Americans.

But in typical Washington fashion, how to solve the problem has become a point of contention.

Fortunately, room for compromise is great, and Congress should work to find the middle ground for the benefit of the country.

