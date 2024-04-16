Iran’s attack failed. Its threat remains

Though largely thwarted by Israel and its allies, the assault launched by Iran against the Jewish state over the weekend was a powerful reminder that the Tehran regime remains the biggest threat to peace in the Middle East. Israel’s security would be best served now through resolve and restraint, rather than military escalation.

Iranian leaders tried to portray Saturday’s attack as a proportional response to a presumed Israeli strike that killed a top Iranian commander and several advisers in Damascus, Syria, on April 1. The operation involved more than 300 drones and cruise and ballistic missiles, with Iran attacking Israel from its own territory for the first time. The assault dramatically increased the risk of a regionwide war, even if Iran hoped the matter was now “concluded.”

In military terms, Iran’s attack was a failure. Israeli and US forces, with help from the UK, France, Jordan and possibly some of Israel’s other Arab neighbors, shot down an estimated 99% of the incoming missiles and drones, most of them before they reached Israeli airspace. Rather than reinforcing Israel’s isolation, the attack illustrated how strong its alliances remain despite anger over its conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza. President Joe Biden rightly vowed “ironclad” support for Israel’s defense, even as he pressures Israeli leaders to ease conditions for Gazans.