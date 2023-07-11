It’s time to mine the seabed

Burning fuel to move humans and goods by road produced about 6 billion tons of carbon dioxide in 2021, 16% of global energy-related emissions. If countries are to curb the increase in the world’s temperature, they must stop these emissions. That means building battery-powered vehicles which run on electricity rather than internal combustion. And that in turn means mining and processing metals on an unprecedented scale.

Take nickel, which is used in the part of a battery that stores energy. The International Energy Agency reckons 80 million tons of it must be mined between now and 2040 if the world is to hit its climate targets. That is more nickel than has ever been mined, and approaches the 100 million tons of global unmined reserves measured by the United States Geological Survey. It is a truism among resource economists that new demand creates new reserves, as price signals spur exploration and innovation. But that takes time, and the need is urgent. Happily, there exists a vast untapped source of the metal. A stretch of seabed in the Pacific Ocean, called the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), some 4,000 meters deep, holds a staggering 340 milion tons of nickel. The trouble is that the rules covering seabed mining, which the International Seabed Authority (ISA), an arm of the United Nations, has been working on for 29 years, have been held back by a weak bureaucracy and the questionable concerns of conservationists. On July 9, a deadline for finalizing them was missed, but the ISA did begin allowing companies to file permit applications for commercial deep seabed mining.

Nickel sits on the seabed in potato-sized lumps called nodules, bound up with cobalt, copper and manganese, which are also present in quantities more than sufficient to meet the needs of the green-energy transition. The nodules were created over millions of years as metal particles drifted down and clumped together on the sea floor. They can be vacuumed up using bus-sized robots, then pumped to a ship on the surface.