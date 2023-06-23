 | Fri, Jun 23, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Jerry-rigged e-bikes a danger

Bikes that are altered to extend their lifespans are hazardous, as this week's explosion in NYC proved.

By

Editorials

June 23, 2023 - 2:25 PM

New York Fire Department firefighters check the charred remains of an e-bike repair and sales store in the Chinatown area of Manhattan early Tuesday, June 20. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS)

HQ E-Bike Repair at 80 Madison St. in Chinatown was a bomb factory masquerading as a harmless bike shop, housing e-bikes and electric scooters fueled by lithium-ion batteries. This newish micromobility is a great boon to economical and speedy travel, especially for deliverymen and deliverywomen to quickly bring that restaurant order, but the unstable power cells have a tendency to make a great boom and explode.

Where once was HQ E-Bike Repair is now just a smoldering ruin that was consumed by erupting flames late Monday night, killing at least four people in the apartments above. That makes for 13 dead from lithium-ion battery fires this year, which is still less than half over. During 2022, lithium-ion battery fires claimed six lives in New York City, so we are on track to quadruple the death toll.

How many more must die? How many more homes must be destroyed? How many more times must the heroes of the FDNY race out to fight chemical flames that burn hotter and faster than normal blazes and then reignite even after being drowned in water? How many more calls before one of the Bravest dies? All from fires that can be prevented.

Related
June 20, 2023
August 5, 2021
April 24, 2020
May 8, 2017
Most Popular