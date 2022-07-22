Jurors see horrors of Stoneman massacre

During the sentencing trial of the confessed Parkland shooter, jurors and families have had to hear the blasts of rifle shots echo in the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They listened to the recording of a boy moaning and pleading for help. Jurors intently watched video clips of Nikolas Cruz opening fire against a group of students who cowered in an alcove. They saw footage of athletic director Christopher Hixon crawl to safety after being wounded only to have Cruz catch up to him, raise his weapon and shoot him.

As the sound of heavy gunfire echoed in the Broward County courtroom, a family member pleaded from the audience, “Shut it off!”

And Cruz? He lowered his head. He looked down as that horrific video played. He didn’t meet a witness’s gaze as she glared in his direction while describing her injuries, the Sun Sentinel reported.