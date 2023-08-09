Kagan’s comments most welcome

Justice Elena Kagan provided a description of the Supreme Court this week that should go without saying but, judging by recent events, needs hammering home: “We’re not imperial.” Her comments about the importance of an ethical code of conduct governing her and her colleagues are welcome — not only for their content but also for the way in which they were conveyed.

Following a series of reports on some justices’ acceptance of potentially improper gifts and favors, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. sat for an interview with the Wall Street Journal’s opinion section last month. He dismissed the idea that lawmakers have the right to mandate that the Supreme Court devise ethical standards by which its members must abide. “Congress did not create the Supreme Court,” he declared. “No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.”

Taken literally, as a Supreme Court justice’s words should be taken, this is incorrect. Congress has some latitude to oversee the court, from determining its budget to setting the number of seats on its bench to outlining its appellate jurisdiction. And if Justice Alito’s comments are interpreted to refer only to ethics rules, the legislature arguably still has room to act. That’s where recusal and financial disclosure requirements for lower-court federal judges come from, though the justices say they follow such requirements voluntarily.