Kansans must remain vigilant against radical politicians

Last week, Kansas state Sen. Mike Thompson sent an email to supporters and constituents, bemoaning the landslide victory for abortion rights on Aug. 2.

“No” voters were misled, Thompson claimed, by “millions of dollars on a relentless ad campaign” against the amendment. Oh, and by the media, of course. “If there was one honest media report anywhere about what this amendment was really about … I did not see it,” the Republican said.

For pro-life Kansans, this kind of excuse-making was pretty standard stuff. What set Thompson’s email (and Facebook post) apart, though, was his prediction of a parade of horribles now that Kansas voters have spoken.