We know firsthand that the Crossroads site where The Star used to be located, and where the Kansas City Royals want to build a new stadium, is a great spot. 1601 McGee would be a fun place to watch a ballgame.

But then, so is The K.

If team owner John Sherman wanted to build a new downtownish ballpark at his own expense, that would be fine.

But after two years of talk about this new stadium, he has still not given us any reason to want to help a guy out with that.