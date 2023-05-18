 | Thu, May 18, 2023
Kansas GOP should protest county chairman’s violent rhetoric 

Increasingly, the levers of government are being misused to squelch dissent and ways of thinking and living they dislike

By

Editorials

May 18, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Adam Peters, GOP chairman in Ellis County, outlined his five-point plan to turn Kansas into a conservative sanctuary during a meeting of Republicans in March in Hutchinson. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature video)

When the Kansas Legislature spent its 2023 session focused on the culture wars — with bills aimed at keeping transgender kids out of sports competition, and penalizing doctors who provide gender-affirming care — we occasionally wondered: Are the state’s right-wing Republicans actively trying to chase away the Kansans who don’t share their narrow viewpoint?

We now know the answer to that question.

The nonprofit Kansas Reflector this week reported on a newly revealed recording of Adam Peters, the Ellis County GOP chairman, who during a March 2 meeting in Hutchinson made plain his desire to purge the state of any Kansan who doesn’t subscribe to his conservative beliefs. He railed against the “degradation” of society caused by so-called “critical theory,” which he blamed for crime, suicide and racial strife.

