Kansas GOP should protest county chairman’s violent rhetoric 

When the Kansas Legislature spent its 2023 session focused on the culture wars — with bills aimed at keeping transgender kids out of sports competition, and penalizing doctors who provide gender-affirming care — we occasionally wondered: Are the state’s right-wing Republicans actively trying to chase away the Kansans who don’t share their narrow viewpoint?

We now know the answer to that question.

The nonprofit Kansas Reflector this week reported on a newly revealed recording of Adam Peters, the Ellis County GOP chairman, who during a March 2 meeting in Hutchinson made plain his desire to purge the state of any Kansan who doesn’t subscribe to his conservative beliefs. He railed against the “degradation” of society caused by so-called “critical theory,” which he blamed for crime, suicide and racial strife.