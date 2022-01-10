Kansas legislators: Here’s your agenda

The Kansas Legislature begins its 2022 session today. We’re hopeful this session will be productive and fruitful for the people of Kansas.

The Legislature has the potential to do great things if its members choose to do so. It can also make decisions that will have an impact on Kansans for generations. This should not be taken lightly. Frankly, any act the legislature makes should not be taken lightly.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the Kansas Statehouse and we’ll be ready to give our feedback when necessary.