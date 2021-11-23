 | Tue, Nov 23, 2021
Kansas Republicans MIA on infrastructure

The bill brings critical funding for Kansas. Why say no to that? 

By

Editorials

November 23, 2021 - 9:53 AM

The aging elevated highway through Hartford is one of Connecticut's biggest transportation problems. Money from the infrastructure bill just passed by Congress will go toward studying this problem further. Photo by Mark Mirko / The Hartford Courant / TNS

The recently signed into law infrastructure package championed by President Joe Biden comes with a hefty price tag. To the tune of $1 trillion-plus.

The package was sent to Biden’s desk without the help of the Republicans in Kansas’ federal delegation. Only Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids lent support.

The Sunflower State Republicans objected mostly on the grounds of the size of the package and the increased spending to the multibillion dollar expansion of the social safety net, which is considered to be the second part of the legislative package.

