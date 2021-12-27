 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Kelly’s tax rebate sets a worrying trend

Food sales tax relief plus a tax rebate would amount to almost $900 million. Echos of former Gov. Sam Brownback's fiscal policies are haunting.

By

Editorials

December 27, 2021 - 12:37 PM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly played not-so-Secret Santa Wednesday, offering a one-time plan to put $250 in the hands of virtually every state income tax payer next year.

“We can return money to taxpayers and give every Kansas resident who filed taxes in 2021 a $250 rebate,” she said in a statement. “These are significant savings for every family.”

It’s the second time in recent weeks the Democratic governor has suggested a big tax adjustment in Kansas. Earlier, she offered a plan to permanently eliminate the 6.5% state sales tax on food.

