Kelly’s tax rebate sets a worrying trend

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly played not-so-Secret Santa Wednesday, offering a one-time plan to put $250 in the hands of virtually every state income tax payer next year.

“We can return money to taxpayers and give every Kansas resident who filed taxes in 2021 a $250 rebate,” she said in a statement. “These are significant savings for every family.”

It’s the second time in recent weeks the Democratic governor has suggested a big tax adjustment in Kansas. Earlier, she offered a plan to permanently eliminate the 6.5% state sales tax on food.