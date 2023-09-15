 | Fri, Sep 15, 2023
Kim and Putin: A worrying powwow of pariahs

The master of Moscow has turned to a country that can be summed up as an arsenal governed by a dictatorship. This mutually beneficial friendship sounds like an admission of weakness from Putin, and even more so in terms of his country's arms industry.

September 15, 2023 - 3:25 PM

In this photo distributed by Sputnik agency, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Russia's Far East to visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Sept. 13, 2023, ahead of planned talks that could lead to a weapons deal. (Mikhail Metzel/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Unable to attend the BRICS summit (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) in Johannesburg at the end of August, or at the G20 summit in New Delhi on Sept. 9-10, due to an arrest warrant from the International Court of Justice in connection with Russian abuses in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin had to make do with a tête-à-tête with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Russia’s eastern borders on Wednesday. 

For want of a better expression, the master of Moscow has turned to a country that can be summed up as an arsenal housed in a barracks itself governed by a dictatorship. You take your summit where you can get it.

Putin, who has become a pariah in at least one section of the world, spoke with the man who has enjoyed this unenviable status since he came to power over a decade ago, due to his aggressiveness in the field of nuclear weapons. 

