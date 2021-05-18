 | Tue, May 18, 2021
LaTurner, Mann and Estes should be at Liz Cheney’s side

Fellow representatives should have the backbone to stand up against falsehoods.

By

Editorials

May 18, 2021 - 10:07 AM

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, arrives at the U.S. Capitol on May 12, just hours before being voted out of her leadership post. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney won’t repeat the Big Lie.

The Big Lie, in case you missed it, is the fantasy that former President Donald Trump was somehow cheated out of re-election to the White House. In reality, President Biden won 7 million more votes than Trump in a free and fair election, one without interference or fraud.

Stating these facts shouldn’t require any particular political belief. They only require a respect for the truth. But after watching their supporters storm the Capitol in the insurrection of Jan. 6, other Republican officials seem to have decided to live in a land of make-believe, rather than the United States of America.

