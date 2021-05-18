LaTurner, Mann and Estes should be at Liz Cheney’s side

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney won’t repeat the Big Lie.

The Big Lie, in case you missed it, is the fantasy that former President Donald Trump was somehow cheated out of re-election to the White House. In reality, President Biden won 7 million more votes than Trump in a free and fair election, one without interference or fraud.

Stating these facts shouldn’t require any particular political belief. They only require a respect for the truth. But after watching their supporters storm the Capitol in the insurrection of Jan. 6, other Republican officials seem to have decided to live in a land of make-believe, rather than the United States of America.