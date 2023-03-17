Macron-style reforms necessary; and not only in France

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that he is pushing through a controversial reform of the country’s generous retirement system, a plan that two-thirds of the French public opposes and that in recent weeks has inspired crippling transit strikes and massive protests. Piles of putrid garbage have mounted on Paris’s streets. Following news of Mr. Macron’s move, thousands of protesters gathered in the Place de la Concorde.

It would be easy — but also a mistake — to dismiss this as yet another episode in France’s idiosyncratic politics. Mr. Macron’s struggle reflects that of politicians in the United States, Japan and elsewhere, who face the challenge of providing a decent retirement for increasing numbers of aging citizens without draining resources rising generations need to lead decent lives. Despite this long-term imperative, forcing needed reforms to old-age benefit programs in democratic societies has so often proved impossible, and not just in France: A rare moment of bipartisan applause in President Biden’s recent State of the Union address came when he pledged to protect Social Security and Medicare, despite the glaring need to prevent them from busting the federal budget in coming decades.

Mr. Macron squared the circle by essentially issuing a decree: He decided to force his proposal through the French Parliament without a vote, under a special provision of the French constitution.