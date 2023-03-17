 | Fri, Mar 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Macron-style reforms necessary; and not only in France

By 2050, the number of people aged 65 and older will double worldwide. The politics around old-age benefits need to change, because the demographic trends won’t.

By

Editorials

March 17, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Protesters hold flags, placards and a banner reading "the retirement" in a demonstration in Dijon, central-eastern France on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, on the sixth day of nationwide rallies organized since the start of the year against French President's pension reform and its postponement of the legal retirement age from 62 to 64. (Arnaud Finistre/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that he is pushing through a controversial reform of the country’s generous retirement system, a plan that two-thirds of the French public opposes and that in recent weeks has inspired crippling transit strikes and massive protests. Piles of putrid garbage have mounted on Paris’s streets. Following news of Mr. Macron’s move, thousands of protesters gathered in the Place de la Concorde.

It would be easy — but also a mistake — to dismiss this as yet another episode in France’s idiosyncratic politics. Mr. Macron’s struggle reflects that of politicians in the United States, Japan and elsewhere, who face the challenge of providing a decent retirement for increasing numbers of aging citizens without draining resources rising generations need to lead decent lives. Despite this long-term imperative, forcing needed reforms to old-age benefit programs in democratic societies has so often proved impossible, and not just in France: A rare moment of bipartisan applause in President Biden’s recent State of the Union address came when he pledged to protect Social Security and Medicare, despite the glaring need to prevent them from busting the federal budget in coming decades.

Mr. Macron squared the circle by essentially issuing a decree: He decided to force his proposal through the French Parliament without a vote, under a special provision of the French constitution.

Related
March 17, 2023
April 25, 2022
April 25, 2022
April 12, 2022
Most Popular