Meet the new Speaker; same as the old Speaker

Pop quiz: What’s the difference between the bipartisan stopgap funding bill that passed the House Tuesday under new Speaker Mike Johnson, and the September equivalent passed under former leader Kevin McCarthy? Answer: Nothing but the self-defeating Republican drama.

Mr. Johnson took a big step toward avoiding a government shutdown when the House passed a continuing resolution that extends current spending levels into early next year. The House Freedom Caucus opposed the bill for lack of spending reductions and money for the border. But the bill passed 336-95 with the help of Democrats.

Note that the GOP back-benchers aren’t threatening to depose Mr. Johnson for relying on the minority for passage — which was their excuse for ousting Mr. McCarthy and three weeks of leaderless pandemonium. So much for the claim that their goal was electing a more “committed conservative” as Speaker.