Mexico decriminalizes abortion; regards as a public health service

The Mexican Supreme Court of Justice decision decriminalizing abortion last week is a landmark ruling in a country that has historically outlawed the procedure with harsh penalties for the women who sought it and the healthcare professionals who provided it.

The ruling, which governs federal law in a nation of states, makes abortion legal in federal health institutions and requires the public health service to offer it. The decision does not automatically make abortion legal in all of Mexico (the way that the Roe vs. Wade decision had made abortion legal in all of the United States). But it could speed up a movement by Mexican states to legalize the procedure. Currently, 12 out of 32 states have decriminalized abortion.

The battle for the right to control one’s own body continues, but the Mexican judicial ruling is a significant victory for reproductive rights and the increasingly influential feminist movement in Latin America, which has historically been socially and religiously conservative. Argentina, Colombia and other countries in the region have also legalized or decriminalized abortion in the last few years.