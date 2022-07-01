Migrant deaths must shake our nation’s conscience

We cannot comprehend the agony that engulfed more than 50 migrants trapped and left to die in an overheated tractor-trailer in Texas. Every detail that emerges in news reports only compounds the horror.

There was no trace that migrants had been given water, and some of them were reportedly sprinkled with steak seasoning to mask their smell as smugglers transported them. Authorities said many migrants jumped to their deaths in an attempt to escape the sweltering trailer.

The word “crisis” gets bandied about often for political gain, but if there is a situation that meets that bar, this is it. We’re looking at a mass murder, with patterns that suggest the work of an international smuggling or trafficking operation that abandoned its cargo of Mexican and Central American citizens, including children, on an industrial road in San Antonio.