 | Thu, Sep 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Military promotions essential to safety

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is playing with national security, a dangerous gamble over culture war issues that have no bearing on our military's command structure.

By

Editorials

September 7, 2023 - 3:07 PM

U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley (left) shakes hands and congratulates Capt. Kristen Griest (right) during the graduation ceremony of the U.S. Army's Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia on Aug. 21, 2015. Capt. Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver are the first women ever to successfully complete the U.S. Army's Ranger School. Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images/TNS

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking and most senior commander in the nation’s armed forces, is scheduled to retire at the end of the month. What happens then is anyone’s guess.

That’s because football-coach-turned-U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville shamefully continues to erode military leadership and compromise national security by blocking the promotions of hundreds of service members — including those at the top of the command structure — from action in the Senate.

The United States is today without confirmed chiefs to lead the Navy, Army and Marine Corps. Those three critical positions are among more than 300 officer promotions languishing as a result of Tuberville’s truculence.

Related
August 10, 2023
September 10, 2021
July 8, 2020
July 24, 2019
Most Popular