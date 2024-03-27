Minneapolis mired in ride-share rift

When aggressively progressive city councils make egregious demands on businesses, usually by passing legislation that ignores market realities, they expect those corporations just to fall in line. But they forget that national companies have another viable option: the choice to offer their wares elsewhere.

In business school, they call that leverage.

Take the fascinating situation in Minneapolis where the two major ride-share companies, Uber and Lyft, fierce competitors generally, both said they will exit the market, effective May 1. That’s because the far-left council has imposed a minimum level of compensation for drivers ($1.40 per mile and 15 cents a minute) that both ride-share companies say makes their business unsustainable. The radicals on the council say that’s what those rates should be to ensure that drivers, often recent immigrants, always receive the city’s minimum wage of $14.50 per hour after the drivers’ expenses on gas, maintenance and the like. The ride-share companies long have viewed their drivers as independent contractors, sometimes making less than that and, in busy periods, both sides agree, making far more. Even if you buy the idea of requiring minimum wage every hour, the calculation to arrive there is, unsurprisingly, contested. For one thing, it does not take tips into account. For another, it doesn’t amply reflect how many drivers work for both Uber and Lyft at the same time.

Minneapolis has a progressive mayor in Jacob Frey, who had a moment in the public spotlight in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder. But this legislation was too aggressive even for him. He vetoed the measure. The council overrode him.