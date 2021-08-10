 | Tue, Aug 10, 2021
Missouri GOP seeks to prohibit employers from protecting their own

Republican lawmakers request special session so they can forbid employers from requesting employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

State Republicans are vowing to protect Missouri’s workers — not from the deadly virus that’s on the rise here but from the vaccines that could contain it. In a stunningly retrograde move, some Republicans in Missouri’s Legislature are demanding a special session so they can block businesses from requiring that their employees be vaccinated before entering the workplace.

The generally pro-Republican business community is pushing back, saying business decisions shouldn’t be micromanaged by the state. That’s supposedly a core GOP principle, but one these lawmakers apparently are willing to abandon if that’s what it takes to pander to the anti-vaccination extremists who make up too much of their party.

Missouri is a national hot spot for coronavirus resurgence, with especially dangerous spikes in the Republican-controlled rural areas of the state. In light of that, a letter last week from six Republican state senators to Gov. Mike Parson sounds like a sick punchline. Instead of addressing the growing crisis, the letter urges Parson to call a special legislative session to “take any and all appropriate steps to protect Missouri workers from vaccine mandates.”

