Missouri senators can read the tea leaves

Both of Missouri’s Republican U.S. senators last week endorsed the premise that the state’s voters should be able to weigh in on the strict abortion ban put in place last year. They also expressed support for exceptions for rape and incest victims, which the new law doesn’t allow.

Have Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt suddenly gone all wobbly on the GOP’s relentless campaign to stamp out every last vestige of biological self-determination for America’s women?

Not necessarily. But they both can follow referendum results and read polls — and those indicators overwhelmingly signal that Republicans in the post-Roe v. Wade world have vastly overreached in their anti-choice policies, to the point that even red-state voters are starting to rebel.