Mr. President, if you want peace, make this your next tweet

If we engage in the game of who is to blame for how we got to this point, we will be trapped in the kind of impossible cycle that keeps human beings in perpetual conflict. President Trump must denounce violence.

September 3, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Members of Sisters United Against Violence, Not Another Child and other groups march against violence in Brooklyn, N.Y. on August 8. Photo by (Ellen Moynihan/New York Daily News/TNS)

We have reached a point of great danger for our nation that threatens the expansion of violence and the engulfment of people of goodwill who do not now and have never wanted anything but the best for their fellow citizens.

Throughout history, when radical and violent people decide to ignite the fuel of grievance and anger, outright conflict has often broken out in societies.

It is at such a moment that leadership is most crucial, and we are at such a moment.

