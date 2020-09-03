Mr. President, if you want peace, make this your next tweet

We have reached a point of great danger for our nation that threatens the expansion of violence and the engulfment of people of goodwill who do not now and have never wanted anything but the best for their fellow citizens.
Throughout history, when radical and violent people decide to ignite the fuel of grievance and anger, outright conflict has often broken out in societies.
It is at such a moment that leadership is most crucial, and we are at such a moment.
