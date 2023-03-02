New border policy right mix of toughness and generosity

“Border chaos!” began as a nativist dog whistle. Under the Biden administration it became reality. Problems in countries south of Mexico, the strength of America’s economy and a confused set of federal policies resulted in 2m undocumented people crossing the southern border in 2022 (many others surely crossed undetected). Since Democrats lost their majority in the House of Representatives after the midterms, though, the Biden administration has pivoted. Its new policies, some of which were announced this week, are a step in the right direction.

Both America and aspiring Americans yet to become citizens would benefit from a more generous immigration system. America’s labor market is exceptionally tight, which should mean new arrivals are both needed and can be readily absorbed. But support for legal migration is undermined when the government cannot control who comes in. Liberals therefore have an interest in secure borders, too.

One of the difficulties for both parties has been that migrants who cross into America from Mexico can claim asylum once they arrive (as indeed they should if they are fleeing persecution and torture). Instead of trying to sneak across, many people approach a border guard and claim asylum. At which point they are released, and left to deal with a labyrinthine system of overburdened courts, where the average wait for a case to be decided is two years.