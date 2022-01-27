New group here to prove that ‘teachers are not the enemy’

Kansas school board elections are two years out, but a new group isn’t waiting until then to try and support the state’s public education system, which like others across the country, has been undermined by misinformation about masks, the quality of schools, teacher training and how American history is taught.

“We want to show teachers, who already have a hard enough job, that we support them,” said Sloane Heller, director of the Freedom to Learn, a Kansas political action committee launched this month. “Teachers are not the enemy.”

The campaign aims to back school board candidates who want to recruit and retain a diverse group of teachers, pay them well and celebrate dedication and hard work.