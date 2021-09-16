New law gives mental health parity

“It’s better late than never.”

We echo that sentiment of a new Missouri law aimed at making sure mental health care is covered by insurance at the same level as physical health.

The Missouri Independent reported this past week that under the new law, Missouri is the final state to enforce a federal law designed to ensure parity between mental/physical health coverage. It says state health care plans must meet the requirements of the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008.