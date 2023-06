The Star’s editorial board has never pushed for downtown baseball — not, that is, if the tab for a new Royals stadium had to be picked up by taxpayers, many of whom, given today’s MLB ticket prices, can no longer afford to see a game.

But to build a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals anywhere but downtown makes no sense at all.

The whole point of the move was supposed to be that the city as well as the team would reap the benefit of attracting people downtown.