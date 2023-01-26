Officer in viral video deserves help; public needs clarity

Kansas City, Kansas Police Department officials are investigating the on-duty behavior of one of their officers. In a video circulating on social media, the unknown patrolman’s actions and demeanor give the community legitimate reason to be concerned.

In the footage, the lawman appears to be incapable of performing his duties while he is interacting with people in the stairwell of an apartment building. While we don’t know what caused the officer’s peculiar actions and nonsensical speech, an internal investigation should determine whether he presented a hazard to himself or the public.

KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman is aware of the online footage and the officer’s conduct, department officials said. The patrolman is on administrative leave while department heads investigate the incident. “As soon as we became aware of the situation late last week, we began the process of an internal investigation,” said a department statement released Monday afternoon. “While still early in the investigation, preliminary information indicates that a medical condition may have been a factor in the officer’s appearance.”