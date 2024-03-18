 | Mon, Mar 18, 2024
Oil’s endgame could be highly disruptive

The oil shocks of the future will be driven by demand, not supply

By

Editorials

March 18, 2024 - 4:01 PM

This is the Conemaugh Generating Station in New Florence, Pa., March 13, 2024. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro recently unveiled a plan to fight climate change, saying he will back legislation to make power owners in Pennysylvania pay for their planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and require utilities in the nation’s third-largest power-producer to buy more electricity from renewable sources. Such decisions are being around the word, decreasing the demand for fossil fuels. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

For decades, the biggest fears about oil centered on its supply. The lesson was first learned half a century ago, when the Arab members of OPEC banned exports to America and other supporters of Israel in the Arab-Israeli war. 

Today you might think that the link between energy and geopolitics has been mercifully severed. Even as war has returned to the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made it a pariah to the West, oil markets have been largely quiescent. 

In fact, however, a new phase is beginning — one in which oil demand, not supply, will be the primary influence on energy markets. This shift will bring with it profound geopolitical consequences.

