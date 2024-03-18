Oil’s endgame could be highly disruptive

For decades, the biggest fears about oil centered on its supply. The lesson was first learned half a century ago, when the Arab members of OPEC banned exports to America and other supporters of Israel in the Arab-Israeli war.

Today you might think that the link between energy and geopolitics has been mercifully severed. Even as war has returned to the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made it a pariah to the West, oil markets have been largely quiescent.

In fact, however, a new phase is beginning — one in which oil demand, not supply, will be the primary influence on energy markets. This shift will bring with it profound geopolitical consequences.