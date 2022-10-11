OPEC+ sides with Russia

Wednesday’s decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia — also known as OPEC Plus — to slash crude oil production by 2 million barrels per day is not quite as big of a shock as the embargo OPEC imposed on the United States between October 1973 and March 1974. It is nevertheless a setback for President Biden’s foreign policy and a blow to the United States and its allies on several fronts. The situation calls for a coolheaded short-term response followed by smart longer-term strategy.

The political essence of the decision is a tilt by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states in favor of Russia, which shares their interest in higher oil prices. The move will not only create economic risks for the United States and Europe but also make it more difficult for them to implement a planned price cap on Russian oil exports in December. All of that can only help Russia pursue its flagging war against Ukraine.

There could be no more troubling evidence of how badly Mr. Biden’s efforts earlier this year to mend fences with the de facto Saudi ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have failed. Not only has MBS, as he is known, refused to raise oil production, as Mr. Biden wanted. He appears to be doubling down on hostility toward the president, in retaliation for the latter’s — accurate — depiction of him as the author of Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and other human rights violations that make Saudi Arabia worthy of “pariah” status. Announced just a month before a crucial midterm election in which Republicans are blaming Mr. Biden for high U.S. gas prices, the crown prince is effectively joining hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin to drive those prices, which had been falling, back up.