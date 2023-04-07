 | Fri, Apr 07, 2023
Overhaul the Supreme Court

Reform is overdue.

By

Editorials

April 7, 2023 - 3:20 PM

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks during the Florida Chapter’s Conference of The Federalist Society in 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

On Thursday, ProPublica published a blockbuster report suggesting ethical recklessness on the part of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The report details years of luxury trips and other gifts that Justice Thomas apparently received courtesy of Republican donor Harlan Crow, including a nine-day cruise in Indonesia with passage on Mr. Crow’s private jet and superyacht, perks that could have cost Justice Thomas more than $500,000. The justice took Crow-sponsored trips virtually every year for more than two decades without disclosing them, the report found. “The extent and frequency of Crow’s apparent gifts to Thomas have no known precedent in the modern history of the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The two are friends who met after Justice Thomas joined the court. The gifts started flowing soon after, ProPublica reported. Mr. Crow denies that any lobbying took place on his trips, even those attended by corporate executives and conservative leaders, calling them “gatherings of friends.” Mr. Crow also stressed that Justice Thomas never asked for his hospitality.

