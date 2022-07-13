 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
Palpable pain: A father’s outburst at President Joe Biden is understandable

Four years ago Manuel Oliver's son was killed in a school shooting in Florida. We understand how his pain remains just below the surface. How could it not?

By

Editorials

July 13, 2022 - 4:20 PM

Manuel Oliver, whose son was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting, interrupts U.S. President Joe Biden during an event on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the gun violence reduction legislation, on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

Four years after his son Joaquin was shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Manuel Oliver’s pain is still raw.

Right or wrong, he took his personal fight to the White House lawn on Monday. On national television, Oliver rudely interrupted President Joe Biden during an event meant to celebrate what many consider a bipartisan, but watered-down, law to reduce gun violence.

“Today is many things. It’s proof that despite the naysayers, we can make meaningful progress in dealing with gun violence. Because make no mistake — ” Biden was saying when Oliver jumped up from his chair on the lawn.

