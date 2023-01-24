 | Tue, Jan 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Pentagon missing billions in equipment

The GAO findings come on the heels of the Pentagon in November failing its fifth audit in a row.

By

Editorials

January 24, 2023 - 5:47 PM

This picture taken December 26, 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. (Staff/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Defense spending is vital to ensure the nation’s security. But that doesn’t mean the Pentagon should be above budget scrutiny. Far from it, as a recent audit reveals.

Last week, the Government Accountability Office concluded that the Pentagon cannot account for at least $220 billion in military gear given out to defense contractors. Nor is this a new phenomenon. 

The report found that the Defense Department has for at least four decades “struggled” to accurately inventory billions in “government furnished property,” or GFP in bureaucratese.

Related
September 5, 2019
February 21, 2019
January 4, 2012
October 25, 2011
Most Popular