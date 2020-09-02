Pompeo: Rules are for suckers

Hello there, Mike Pompeo. It’s time for us to talk again, because once again it seems like you can’t keep your private political ambitions separate from your public duties as Secretary of State.

We talked to you about this back in May. That was when we heard mutterings about your possible use of government employees to do personal chores, and about the exclusive dinner parties you threw with your wife. Apparently you hired a harpist, Mike. Remember?

But now you’ve gone and done something even more problematic. On Tuesday, you gave a speech at the Republican National Convention. That’s a partisan political event, you know, and your job as secretary of state is to represent the entire United States of America — not just the Grand Old Party.