Rebellion sputters but war rages on

During the failed August 1991 putsch in Russia, the good guys were reformers Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin. The bad guys were an incompetent claque of the military and KGB within the Politburo and the rebellion fizzled when Yeltsin climbed on that tank in Moscow. The Kremlin’s nukes were kept secure and the world caught its breath. The once all powerful Soviet Union then peacefully flickered out of existence a few months later.

Today, there is a lot less optimism over the standoff in Russia. There is no white hat promising freedom and liberty, but black hats only with Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner Group of mercenaries versus Vladimir Putin and another really bad guy, the dictator of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, being the truce-maker.

Again, the same question: Are the nukes secured from rogue elements? And it seems the answer is thankfully yes. The added question is whether the only good guys around, the invaded Ukrainians, can get some relief from the open quarreling in the Russian camp. We can only hope so.