Retiring Roy Blunt a good GOP role model

When Roy Blunt stood up to give his farewell address in the U.S. Senate, there was no anger, bluster or “he-said-what?” moments.

“Missouri is where the country comes together. The north meets the south, the east meets the west,” he said on the Senate floor. “Finding someone on the other side to work with generates the most lasting results. You don’t have to agree on everything to work together. You just have to work on one thing.”

His remarks were thoughtful, principled and gracious — words that aren’t often associated with politics these days. Perhaps the former history teacher, who went on to serve two terms in the U.S. Senate, knows that history won’t be written in 280-character salvos.