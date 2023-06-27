 | Tue, Jun 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Roger Marshall straddles climate change fence

The Kansas Senator asks for federal funding to address the climate change-induced drought, but yet criticizes federal programs that support electric vehicles.

By

Editorials

June 27, 2023 - 3:27 PM

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, Republican of Kansas. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

On Wednesday, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall called those who want to mitigate the already catastrophic effects of our global environmental crisis ‘climate demagogues.’

“If Biden thinks he can send his climate demagogues to Kansas & tell us which cars we can drive, he’s in for a rude awakening,” he tweeted. “The Preserving Choice in Vehicles Act will protect consumer choice & free market competition that drives down costs.”

We were going to point out that he only needs to consult Kansas farmers to learn how serious climate change is, right here and right now.

Related
October 22, 2020
September 23, 2020
September 23, 2020
September 21, 2020
Most Popular