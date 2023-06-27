Roger Marshall straddles climate change fence

On Wednesday, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall called those who want to mitigate the already catastrophic effects of our global environmental crisis ‘climate demagogues.’

“If Biden thinks he can send his climate demagogues to Kansas & tell us which cars we can drive, he’s in for a rude awakening,” he tweeted. “The Preserving Choice in Vehicles Act will protect consumer choice & free market competition that drives down costs.”

We were going to point out that he only needs to consult Kansas farmers to learn how serious climate change is, right here and right now.